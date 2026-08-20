Sacovie White-Helton News: Set for increased role

White-Helton is expected to have a larger role in the Bulldogs' offense this season, Jed May of On3.com reports.

White-Helton has only caught 12 passes for 108 yards across his two seasons in Athens, but he's now one of the veterans in the room and is expected to play an increased role in the offense. With the departure of Zachariah Branch to the NFL, the role in the slot is open and White-Helton's size and speed fit that position perfectly. He said he learned a lot from Branch, noting advice he got regarding route definition as well and speeding and timing of routes. White-Helton also discussed himself potentially taking over punt returning duties -- as Branch did last season -- giving further credence to the idea that he'll be an important playmaker during the upcoming season.