Sage Ennis Injury: Working back from injury
Ennis (knee) is still working his way back from injury at Virginia's spring camp, per SI.com.
Ennis isn't yet back at practice with the Cavaliers. The tight end played in just the first four games of the season, logging one catch for two yards before suffering season-ending knee injury. Ennis still needs some time to get back to full strength, and it's unclear if he'll be able to practice this spring.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football toolsSign Up Now