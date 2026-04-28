Salahadin Allah Injury: Ends spring in cast
Allah ended spring practice with a cast on his right foot/leg, per 247Sports.
Allah, who transferred to Iowa State from Oregon State this offseason, looks primed for a solid role in the Cyclones' backfield. However, he was spotted in a cast towards the end of spring practice, throwing his status into question. The tailback still has a few months before fall camp, when there should be an update on his availability.
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