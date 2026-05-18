Salahadin Allah Injury: Shut down for 2026

Allah won't play in 2026 due to a torn achilles tendon, per Eugene Rapay of the Des Moines Register.

Allah was spotted donning a boot during the Cyclones' spring showcase, a portent for what winds up being a season ending injury. The Oregon State transfer, who has 361 total yards across two seasons, will look to return to action in 2027. Meanwhile, Iowa State will focus on Cameron Pettaway, Aiden Flora and Jayden Jackson in its backfield.