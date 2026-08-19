Salesi Moa News: Competing to be WR3

Moa is competing to be the Michigan team's WR3, Clayton Sayfie of On3.com reports.

Moa, Travis Johnson and Jamie Ffrench are the big names in a competition to determine Michigan's updated WR3 behind top-two options Andrew Marsh and JJ Buchanan. Even if Moa is not bestowed said honor, wide receivers coach Micah Simon believes that the former is ready to immediately contribute, which should soften the blow if he loses out. Moa is also a versatile athlete who can help Michigan in more ways than one, with his talents extended to rushing and returning footballs.