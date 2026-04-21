Sam Horn Injury: Not spotted at spring practice

Horn (leg) wasn't spotted at Missouri's spring practices, although the quarterback is still listed on the Tigers' 2026 roster, per 247Sports.

Horn was shut down for the 2025 season early on after he hurt his leg in Week 1 against Central Arkansas and proceeded to undergo surgery for a fractured tibia. The quarterback remains on Missouri's roster, but he wasn't a part of spring practices and doesn't look to be featured in this Tigers' offense in any way.