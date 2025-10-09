Leavitt was downgraded from probable to doubtful between Wednesday and Thursday night's reports, as it remains unclear what injury the Sun Devils' quarterback is suffering from. The 6-foot-2 redshirt sophomore has been incredibly productive under center this season, throwing for 1,039 yards (99-of-157), eight touchdowns and three interceptions across five games, adding on 281 yards and five scores on the ground. Leavitt's status will be closely monitored heading into a tough road battle with the Utes this weekend.