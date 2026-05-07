Sam Leavitt Injury: Expected back for summer workouts
Leavitt is expected to be fully cleared from his foot injury this summer, according to Lane Kiffin via On3.
The LSU quarterback missed spring practice after foot surgery but is on track to return in time for fall camp. His anticipated recovery keeps him in position to solidify his role as the Tigers' starting signal-caller heading into the 2026 campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football toolsSign Up Now