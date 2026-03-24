Sam Leavitt Injury: Goes through individual drills

Leavitt (foot) went through individual drills during Tuesday's practice, Glen West of 247Sports.com reports.

As expected, Leavitt is throwing footballs during spring practice, so all that needs to happen for him to be 100 percent is for his lower body to catch up to his upper body. From a movement standpoint, the quarterback's injured foot remains a problem, so he will remain questionable as LSU's spring camp gets underway. Landen Clark and Husan Longstreet will log increased quarterback reps in place of their injured teammate.