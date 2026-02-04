Leavitt missed the final five games of the season for Arizona State with a foot injury, and proceeded to transfer to LSU ahead of his redshirt junior year. He'll likely be limited in spring practice, but he'll still manage to throw and reportedly even partake in some 7-on-7 work. Leavitt is essentially guaranteed to be the Tigers' starting gunslinger, so him being held out during spring practice won't change much for him. It will also likely lead to more reps for former five-star prospect Husan Longstreet, which should be beneficial for all involved.