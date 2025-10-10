Leavitt was downgraded from probable to doubtful between Wednesday and Thursday night's reports, and he'll now be officially out for the away game. The 6-foot-2 redshirt sophomore's injury remains unknown, but it'll sideline him for at least one matchup. Leavitt has thrown for 1,039 yards (99-of-157), eight touchdowns and three interceptions across five outings this season, adding on 281 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns. He'll work to get back for the Sun Devils' showing next Saturday against Texas Tech.