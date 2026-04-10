Sam Leavitt Injury: Spotted on crutches

Leavitt (foot) is donning crutches and is likely out for the remainder of spring ball, per The Daily Advertiser.

Leavitt is probably out for spring ball after he was spotted on crutches. He was seen going through individual drills outside of full team sessions, but he may be shut down for the rest of LSU's spring session. Leavitt has nothing to gain other than chemistry and reps in his new offense, however, as he's locked into the Tigers' starting role at QB for 2026.