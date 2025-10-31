Leavitt's health has not been 100 percent for all of October, as the quarterback has battled a foot injury since Sept. 20, and he will cap off the disastrous month by having his 2025 season publicly cut short due to recurring problems. Even with issues, he has been a relatively reliable passer, having not logged any interceptions since Week 3. Arizona State's road back to the College Football Playoff has taken a massive hit without Leavitt available, with the Sun Devils expected to rely on backup quarterback Jeff Sims moving forward. Leavitt's 2025 season just fell short of 2,000 total yards, but he did manage at least 15 touchdowns for a second consecutive campaign.