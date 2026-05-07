Sam Leavitt News: Trending toward full clearance soon

Leavitt is expected to be fully cleared from his foot injury this summer, according to Lane Kiffin via On3.

Leavitt missed spring practice after foot surgery but remains on track to return in time for fall camp. His anticipated recovery is a positive sign for LSU heading into the 2026 campaign, as he is projected to solidify his position as the team's starting quarterback after transferring from Arizona State. His full availability for fall camp should allow him ample time to build chemistry within the offense.