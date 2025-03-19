Sam Scott News: Set for solid workload

Scott is in line for a featured role at Wyoming, per 7220 Sports.

Scott was the Cowboys' leading rusher last fall, accumulating 435 yards and three scores on 4.7 yards-per-carry. While Wyoming running backs coach Donnell Kirkwood has gone on record saying he wants to have a backfield-by-committee, Scott could be the 1A in such a situation. Still, expect others, such as Terron Kellman, to be involved as well.