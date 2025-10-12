Collier entered for the injured Tad Hudson in the second quarter on Saturday. Collier attempted his first pass attempts of 2025 and was able to throw his first passing touchdown in the second quarter with an eight yard score. Collier found success on the ground, leading the Chanticleers offense in rushing yards and found the end zone from 39-yards out for his first rushing touchdown. Up next Saturday is a road matchup with Appalachian State. Collier would appear to be the next quarterback up if Hudson can't go.