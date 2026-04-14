Samuel Harris News: Practicing this spring
Harris (lower body) is participating in spring ball, per Wyoming Athletics.
Harris missed the final game of his freshman season with a lower body ailment, but the tailback is fully healthy once again ahead of his sophomore campaign. The running back posted 558 rushing yards and one touchdown on 100 carries last fall, also catching 16 passes for 184 yards. He figures to be the Cowboys' top tailback in 2026.
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