Singleton popped up on Thursday's report with an undisclosed injury, and his status for Week 12 is now up in the air. He has been excellent when given an opportunity, logging at for at least 80 yards and a touchdown in three of four games where he's had multiple carries. He's received the most carries of any Seminoles' back over the last two weeks, so this injury is coming at a tough time for him. Regardless of his availability, Florida State will likely operate with a committee in the backfield.