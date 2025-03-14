College Football
Savion Red Injury: Not with the team

Updated on March 14, 2025 at 2:14pm

Red (undisclosed) is not currently with Nevada as they open spring practice, NevadaSportsNet.com reports. He underwent surgery on his knee during the offseason and isn't listed on the team roster.

It is unclear whether Red, a 5-foot-10 junior running back who is currently recovering from a procedure on his knee, will rejoin the program this fall. Red tallied 687 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 119 carries with Nevada last season, and it would lead to some backfield turnover if he's not on the roster this fall.

