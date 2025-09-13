Humphrey was spotted getting loose on the sidelines towards the end of the contest, but he didn't return after exiting the game during the first quarter. The 5-foot-10 junior has tallied 34 carries for 222 yards and three touchdowns across the Lobos first three games, adding on one reception for eight yards through the air. Given the lopsided nature of the game, it is unknown if Humphrey was ready to re-enter the contest. New Mexico will match up against New Mexico State in Week 5, giving Humphrey an additional week off before the Lobos' next game.