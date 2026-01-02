Alexander barely utilized on the ground in the loss to the Hawkeyes, logging a season-low three rushes for seven yards. The junior ball carrier luckily salvaged his performance with three grabs for 19 yards, but he still finished with an underwhelming stat line. He'll close out the entirety of this campaign with 106 rushes for 570 yards and 11 touchdowns, along with 19 receptions for 200 yards and four touchdowns. Alexander has one year of eligibility remaining after three years with Vandy behind him.