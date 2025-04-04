Seth Anderson News: Partaking in spring practice

Anderson (undisclosed) is participating in Iowa's spring practice period, per HawkCentral.com.

Anderson is taking part in Iowa's spring practice period after missing six games last fall. He was hardly involved in Iowa's putrid passing offense regardless, reeling in just five catches. Still, with Mark Gronowski into the fold at quarterback, Iowa's passing game could take a big step forward this season and Anderson could be one of the main benefactors.