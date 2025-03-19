Seth Davis Injury: Non-contact early in spring ball

Davis (knee) is wearing a non-contact jersey in spring ball fir Mississippi State, per On3.com.

The Bulldogs reportedly want to be careful with Davis' recovery, and for good reason. As a freshman, the tailback averaged 6.0 yards-per-carry while amassing nearly 400 yards on 59 carries. Davis is a promising part of the Bulldogs' running back future, but he'll be limited this spring.