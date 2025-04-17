Seth McGowan News: Hits portal
McGowan will enter the transfer portal, per Pete Nakos of On3.com.
McGowan reportedly has a "do not contact" tag in the portal, meaning he likely already knows his next program. The tailback excelled last season with the Aggies, tallying 813 yards and three touchdowns on 5.3 yards-per-carry while also reeling on 23 catches for 277 yards and three scores.
Seth McGowan
Free Agent
