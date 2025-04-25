College Football
Shaadie Clayton-Johnson News: Going portaling

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

Clayton-Johnson will enter the transfer portal again, Pete Nakos of On3.com reports.

Clayton-Johnson transferred to North Texas in the winter portal window, but will now seek a new program yet again. He apparently wasn't satisfied with the role he'd earned, and will now look to go impact a running back room elsewhere. Last fall, he ran for 227 yards and one score with Tulane.

Shaadie Clayton-Johnson
 Free Agent
