Shaadie Clayton-Johnson News: Going portaling
Clayton-Johnson will enter the transfer portal again, Pete Nakos of On3.com reports.
Clayton-Johnson transferred to North Texas in the winter portal window, but will now seek a new program yet again. He apparently wasn't satisfied with the role he'd earned, and will now look to go impact a running back room elsewhere. Last fall, he ran for 227 yards and one score with Tulane.
Shaadie Clayton-Johnson
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football toolsSign Up Now