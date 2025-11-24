Knotts had a productive performance against Michigan on Saturday, catching four passes for a season-high 82 yards on the day, leading the team in receiving yards. Though the 6-foot-3 receiver hasn't found the end zone since Week 4, Knotts has gotten close to his early season groove recently, catching eight passes for 144 yards over Maryland's last two games after recording just five passes for 67 yards over the previous three contests. Knotts will hope to keep things rolling when the Terps face Michigan State in the team's regular season finale on Saturday.