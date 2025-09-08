Knotts was mostly held in check against Nothern Illinois, catching just two of his seven targets on the day. The 6-foot-3 receiver was able to salvage his day late while displaying his big-play ability, however, connecting with quarterback Malik Washington on a 42-yard scoring strike to give the Terrapins the 20-9 lead they would take to the end. Despite the inefficiency in his performance, the volume he has commanded through two games has been encouraging to see as he has seen a combined 13 targets in that timeframe. His next opportunity will come when the Terrapins host Towson on Saturday.