Knotts continued his electric start to the season, finding the end zone twice against the Badgers to bring his season total to five scores in four games. The 6-foot-3 receiver connected with quarterback Malik Washington on passes of nine and 62 yards in the second and third quarters, respectively, giving the Terps a comfortable lead over the Badgers. Knotts has quickly established a rapport with Washington and has separated himself as the go-to target within the Maryland passing attack, particularly in the end zone. He will look to continue his positive momentum when the Terrapins host Washington following next week's bye.