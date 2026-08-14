Shamar Rigby headshot

Shamar Rigby Injury: Health improving for practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 14, 2026 at 11:01am

Rigby (undisclosed) participated in Friday's practice, Nick Osen of 247Sports.com reports.

During the practice's shell-work session, Rigby caught a pass from Colton Joseph. The wide receiver's 2025 season features 25 receptions for 351 yards and one touchdown. Ideally for Rigby, being part of Wisconsin's top wideouts is how the aforementioned production improves.

Shamar Rigby
Wisconsin
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