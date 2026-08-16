Shamar Rigby News: Healthy for practice

Rigby (undisclosed) participated in Sunday's practice, Evan Flood of On3 reports.

Rigby recently logged practice reps, indicating that he is healthy for Wisconsin's 2026 season. Prior to UW, Oklahoma State was the wide receiver's team, and concerning its 2025 campaign, his stats feature 351 receiving yards. Ideally for Rigby, being part of Wisconsin's top wideouts is how the aforementioned numbers improve.