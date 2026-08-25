Shamarius Peterkin Injury: Not practicing with Hokies
Peterkin (undisclosed) was absent from Virginia Tech's practice Tuesday, per Andy Bitter of TechSideline.com.
Peterkin is somewhat buried on the Hokies' depth chart, but the sophomore wideout had a chance to be a rotational contributor this fall. However, he's currently absent from Virginia Tech's fall camp, throwing his status for the opener on Sept. 5 into question.
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