Shanard Clower News: Set to depart North Carolina

Clower is set to depart North Carolina, Brian Murphy of WRAL reports.

In 2025, Clower logged 12 receptions (on 18 targets) for 98 yards and a 12-yard rushing attempt, good for 110 all-purpose yards with North Carolina. It is unknown what the 5-foot-9, 165-pound wideout will do next, but his stats show at least some promise for interested teams.