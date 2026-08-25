Shane Carr News: Projects for large role

Carr is expected to be one of Kentucky's top receivers during the 2026-27 season, Adam Lockett of On3.com reports.

Carr was a late addition to the Wildcats' team, but the senior wideout is expected to see a heavy dose of targets this fall. The 6-foot-2 transfer from FCS Southern Utah tallied 50 receptions for 744 yards and four touchdowns across 12 games with the Thunderbirds last year. Carr projects to start on the outside along with fellow incoming transfer Nic Anderson from LSU.