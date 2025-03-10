Shawqi Itraish News: Seeks new opportunities

Itraish will enter the transfer portal, he announced via his personal X account.

Itraish didn't play in 2024 with the Owls, and he's now decided to enter the portal a week into Rice's spring practice period. The last time he saw the field, in 2023, he played in one game, completing 2-of-4 passes for 19 yards with two interceptions. He'll have one season of eligibility remaining.