Sincere Brown News: Commits to Colorado

Brown announced his commitment to Colorado on Sunday.

After fielding many offers from FBS programs, Brown selected a Colorado team led by Deion Sanders. He broke out with Campbell's 2024 team, logging 61 receptions for 1,028 yards (16.9 averaged per reception) and 12 yards. While it is not probable that Brown replicates his 2024 output with Colorado, Sanders has a history of maximizing previously non-D1 skill position players, so maybe the former can be another.