Sione Moa Injury: Not fully healthy to start camp

Moa is still recovering from compartment syndrome in his leg at the start of spring camp, Zachary Halliday of BYU Daily Universe reports.

Moa missed most of the 2025 season due to the issue, and the injury has lingered into spring. While the Cougars are likely going to play it safe with Moa, given it's only the spring, it's not encouraging that the issue wasn't resolved over the offseason.