It's a positive update for the Cougars and for Moa, who has been out since Week 3 while dealing with compartment syndrome in his leg. The 5-foot-10 running back was serving a complementary role for the Cougars prior to his injury, running for 90 yards and a touchdown on 5.3 yards per attempt through three contests. If he is unable to return against the Red Raiders, BYU's upcoming potential playoff matchup or other bowl game would serve as his next and possibly final opportunity to return this year.