Sire Gaines Injury: Missing early portions of spring

Gaines (undisclosed) is out early in Boise State's spring practice period with an injury he suffered in-game last season, SI.com reports.

Gaines ran for 156 yards and a touchdown as a true freshman last season behind the all-mighty Ashton Jeanty. He's set to compete to be Jeanty's successor in Boise, but he's limited early on and that won't help his case. Instead, the Broncos should be getting an extended look at Malik Sherrod and Jambres Dubar in his absence.