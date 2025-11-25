Gaines had his biggest day yet in 2025, eclipsing 100 yards for the first time while logging his third multi-touchdown performance. Boise State got to run the ball plenty as it dismantled Colorado State, meaning fellow tailbacks Malik Sherrod and Dylan Riley also got to gobble up yards and touchdowns. The Broncos, working with a backup quarterback for the third straight game, were finally able to lean on their rushing attack and let that carry them to victory. They'll look to continue that in Week 14 against Utah State.