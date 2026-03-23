Sire Gaines News: Splitting RB1 reps with Riley

Gaines will split the RB1 reps at Boise State's spring practice with Dylan Riley, per Shaun Goodwin of the Idaho Statesman.

Gaines amassed 883 total yards last season as Boise State's RB2 behind Dylan Riley, who ran for a 1,125 yards as the top ball-carrier for the Broncos. This is a two-headed monster in Boise State's backfield, and both ball-carriers will have a chance to take starting reps this spring. Both halfbacks should be staples of this offense come fall.