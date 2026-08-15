SirPaul Cheeks Injury: Remains absent in camp

Cheeks (knee) has still not been seen at West Virginia's fall camp, according to Schuyler Callihan of SI.com.

Cheeks has yet to log a practice or make an appearance with the Mountaineers to begin fall camp, and the reason could be due to him recovering from a torn ACL he suffered during his senior season of high school, though he is currently not listed on the team's official roster. The freshman running back was initially expected to return to football activities by late June or early July, but his continued absence suggests he will not arrive for the 2026 season.