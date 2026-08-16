Skyler Locklear News: Looks like starter without Belin

Locklear looked like the Bears' starting quarterback without Henry Belin (shoulder) available in their recent scrimmage, Ryan Collingwood of the Springfield Daily Citizen reports.

Missouri State's fall camp is underway, and during the Tigers' first scrimmage Saturday, Locklear logged their first-team snaps. Before then, it was public knowledge that Locklear and Henry Belin (shoulder) were in a competition to be the Tigers' starting quarterback, and it looks like that remains the case. It is also worth noting that Belin was limited in the scrimmage because of shoulder soreness, so while Locklear did show much of what he could do, their QB competition is still very much alive going into Week 1.