Though Locklear made his first start of the season against Liberty on Wednesday, the game turned out to be one he will likely want to forget. The 5-foot-11 quarterback struggled to get things going against the Flames, totaling just 90 yards through the air while throwing a pair on interceptions without a touchdown. He did manage to find the end zone on the ground, however, crossing the goal line on a 13-yard scamper in the fourth quarter to bring UTEP to within 11. Locklear looks set to continue to compete with fellow signal caller Malachi Nelson for the starting job, with his next opportunity coming against Sam Houston State next Wednesday.