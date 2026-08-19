Skyler Locklear News: Wins QB battle

Locklear has been named Missouri State's starting quarterback, per Pete Thamel of ESPN.com.

Locklear has won the Bears' starting quarterback job after transferring over from UTEP. In 2025 with the Miners, the quarterback tossed for 1,418 yards, 13 touchdowns and 11 interceptions on 55.5% completion with 396 yards and eight scores on the ground as well. He beats out Henry Belin, who's been dealing with a shoulder injury during fall camp.