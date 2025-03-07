College Football
Skyler Williams headshot

Skyler Williams News: In the mix for starting spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

Williams is part of an open competition to start under center for the Owls this coming fall, Stan Awtrey of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Williams, an incoming freshman in the class of 2025, is competition for the starting quarterback spot with Wofford transfer Amari Odom, Georgia Southern transfer Dexter Williams and others this fall. The Owls have a lot of options and seem content with working all of them out throughout this offseason.

Skyler Williams
Kennesaw State
More Stats & News
