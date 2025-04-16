College Football
Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters headshot

Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters News: Retiring from football

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

Maiava-Peters will move on from football, per Sean Reider of the Albuquerque Journal.

Maiava-Peters and his wife are reportedly expecting their second child, and this appears to be a move that's in the best interest of both the former Lobos tailback and the New Mexico football program. His departure further cements Scottre Humphrey and Damon Bankston as the top tailbacks in Albuquerque.

Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters
New Mexico
