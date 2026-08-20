Solomon Beebe Injury: Facing legal issue
Beebe was arrested and charged with three counts of animal cruelty, according to Jacquie Franciulli of 247Sports. The Virginia running back's status with the program is not yet clear from the report.
This is a significant off-field development for Virginia's backfield, though no team discipline or availability update was included in the report. Until more clarity on the situation surfaces, consider Beebe's standing with the team shaky at best.
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