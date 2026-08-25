Solomon Beebe News: Suspended indefinitely, still part of UVA

Beebe is suspended indefinitely but still part of Virginia's football team, Jacquie Franciulli of 247Sports reports.

Beebe was recently arrested and charged with three counts of animal cruelty, which explains his suspension from Virginia's football team. For 2026, he transferred from UAB, hoping to finally log some opportunities for a Power Conference team, though whether that will happen this season is officially unknown. That means Beebe cannot attempt to win out the side's RB1 position over Jekail Middlebrook, and gives fellow rushers Peyton Lewis, Noah Vaughn, Xavier Brown and Xay Davis a leg up for more touches in UVA's running back room.