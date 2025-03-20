Squirrel White Injury: Limited to open spring

White (undisclosed) is in a non-contact jersey to open Florida State's spring practice period, SI.com reports.

White, who comes to Tallahassee after three years at Tennessee, dealt with multiple injuries last season in Knoxville. The wideout didn't miss any time in 2024, however, which is why it's somewhat of a surprise to see him limited to open spring camp. Last season with the Volunteers, White reeled in 34 catches for 381 yards and two touchdowns.