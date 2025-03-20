College Football
Squirrel White

Squirrel White Injury: Limited to open spring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2025

White (undisclosed) is in a non-contact jersey to open Florida State's spring practice period, SI.com reports.

White, who comes to Tallahassee after three years at Tennessee, dealt with multiple injuries last season in Knoxville. The wideout didn't miss any time in 2024, however, which is why it's somewhat of a surprise to see him limited to open spring camp. Last season with the Volunteers, White reeled in 34 catches for 381 yards and two touchdowns.

Squirrel White
Florida State

