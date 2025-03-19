Stephan Bracey News: Not listed on CMU's roster
Bracey isn't listed on Central Michigan's spring football roster.
It's unclear if Bracey simply isn't with the team any more, or if he's in the transfer portal still looking for a new home. Either way, the former Wisconsin and Central Michigan wideout should have one more year of eligibility remaining. Bracey posted five catches for 75 yards in 2024.
Stephan Bracey
Free Agent
